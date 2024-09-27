Hamilton County hires dedicated cybersecurity expert

(THE REPORTER) — Hamilton County’s Information Systems Services (ISS) Department has hired a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), a position created to enhance the county’s cybersecurity posture.

Timothy Renick brings extensive experience from his previous roles as Head of Technology for the City of Carmel and Madison County, Ill.

The establishment of this dedicated cybersecurity role comes in response to increasing cyber threats affecting municipalities across Indiana and nationwide. As part of the 2024 budget process, additional funds were allocated to secure the expertise required for this critical position.

“Having a dedicated CISO is essential for Hamilton County,” ISS Department Director Chris Mertens said. “We have various cybersecurity measures in place, but it’s crucial to have someone overseeing the entire landscape to identify any potential gaps. The reality is that cyber threats are not going away; we must be proactive in protecting our community’s resources.”

In his role, Renick will oversee the establishment and execution of security strategies, policies, and standards, including those related to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. He will also work to safeguard the county’s information assets, conduct risk assessments, manage compliance issues, and coordinate incident response plans to ensure critical services remain operational.

“The recent surge in cyber-attacks has highlighted the necessity of being prepared,” Mertens added. “With the vast amount of data we manage, this is the right time to strengthen our defenses and ensure consistency in our security practices across all departments. Having someone solely dedicated to cybersecurity is a significant and positive step for our long-term resilience.”