Hamilton County Historical Society announces retirement of long-time director

Diane Zeiss Nevitt, HCHS Museum Director Emeritus, served the society for over 30 years. (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)
by: The Reporter
Posted: / Updated:

(THE REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Historical Society, located on the square in Noblesville in the Old Sheriff’s Residence and Jail, announces the retirement of long-time Museum Director Diane Zeiss Nevitt.

Nevitt first became involved at the Historical Society over 30 years ago and served in several roles on the board before becoming the Museum Director in 1999. She retired at the end of 2023.

During Nevitt’s tenure, the society offered programs, tours, and experiences for all ages. Many guests say they remember getting a tour from her in fourth grade, then coming back as adults, sometimes with their own children. She also managed volunteers and provided research services for history and genealogy questions.

Nevitt’s impact cannot be measured here, so the Historical Society invites the community to a retirement reception in her honor.

Please plan to attend the reception from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Noblesville Township Community Center, 388 S. 8th St., Noblesville. There will be light refreshments and remarks at 2:30 p.m.

Please RSVP to info@hamiltoncoinhs.com or by calling (317) 770-0775.

