Hamilton County homes selling faster despite decrease in sales
(THE REPORTER) — According to F.C. Tucker Company’s May real estate stats, despite a decrease in home sales, Noblesville and Hamilton County’s residential real estate markets saw homes selling quickly and prices increasing.
In Noblesville in May:
- Homes sold two days, or 7.1 percent, faster than this time last year.
- The average home sale price increased 2.3 percent to $435,373; the average price per square foot decreased, down 11.2 percent to $156.80.
- Closed home sales decreased 18.1 percent.
In Hamilton County in May:
- Homes sold six days, or 15 percent, faster than in May of 2023.
- The average home sale price increased 3.4 percent to $505,194.
- Pended home sales decreased 4.4 percent compared to this time last year.
- Available housing inventory increased 31.1 percent compared to this time last year.
“May’s warmer weather, together with an increase in available housing inventory, is helping to fuel a more active residential real estate market,” F.C. Tucker Company President Jim Litten said. “Despite slight price increases, we’re seeing homes sell much more quickly than this time last year – a trend we expect to continue into the summer months.”
