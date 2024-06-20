Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hamilton County homes selling faster despite decrease in sales

A home for sale is seen Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

(THE REPORTER) — According to F.C. Tucker Company’s May real estate stats, despite a decrease in home sales, Noblesville and Hamilton County’s residential real estate markets saw homes selling quickly and prices increasing.

In Noblesville in May:

  • Homes sold two days, or 7.1 percent, faster than this time last year.
  • The average home sale price increased 2.3 percent to $435,373; the average price per square foot decreased, down 11.2 percent to $156.80.
  • Closed home sales decreased 18.1 percent.

In Hamilton County in May:

  • Homes sold six days, or 15 percent, faster than in May of 2023.
  • The average home sale price increased 3.4 percent to $505,194.
  • Pended home sales decreased 4.4 percent compared to this time last year.
  • Available housing inventory increased 31.1 percent compared to this time last year.

“May’s warmer weather, together with an increase in available housing inventory, is helping to fuel a more active residential real estate market,” F.C. Tucker Company President Jim Litten said. “Despite slight price increases, we’re seeing homes sell much more quickly than this time last year – a trend we expect to continue into the summer months.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Film takes new look at...
Local News /
Having trouble with your AES...
Local News /
All Louisiana public school classrooms...
National News /
Consumer Reports: What’s in your...
Business /
INDOT taking precautions for workers...
Local News /
Indiana swimmers impress as eight...
Sports /
16-year-old charged with murder of...
Indiana News /
Putin arrives in Vietnam as...
International News /