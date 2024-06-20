Hamilton County homes selling faster despite decrease in sales

A home for sale is seen Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(THE REPORTER) — According to F.C. Tucker Company’s May real estate stats, despite a decrease in home sales, Noblesville and Hamilton County’s residential real estate markets saw homes selling quickly and prices increasing.

In Noblesville in May:

Homes sold two days, or 7.1 percent, faster than this time last year.

The average home sale price increased 2.3 percent to $435,373; the average price per square foot decreased, down 11.2 percent to $156.80.

Closed home sales decreased 18.1 percent.

In Hamilton County in May:

Homes sold six days, or 15 percent, faster than in May of 2023.

The average home sale price increased 3.4 percent to $505,194.

Pended home sales decreased 4.4 percent compared to this time last year.

Available housing inventory increased 31.1 percent compared to this time last year.

“May’s warmer weather, together with an increase in available housing inventory, is helping to fuel a more active residential real estate market,” F.C. Tucker Company President Jim Litten said. “Despite slight price increases, we’re seeing homes sell much more quickly than this time last year – a trend we expect to continue into the summer months.”