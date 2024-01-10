Hamilton County honors Surveyor Kenton Ward for his 50 years of service

County Surveyor Kenton Ward (second from left) was honored at Monday’s meeting of the Hamilton County Commissioners. Also pictured from left are Commissioners Christine Altman, Steve Dillinger, and President Mark Heirbrandt. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

(The REPORTER) — Hamilton County is celebrating 125 employees for their service to the community. Each year the Board of Commissioners and Human Resources Department recognize and honor employees for long and meritorious service by presenting service awards at the end of each five years of employment.

Each recipient will be given a service pin with the number of years on it.

“Our goal is to bring to the citizens and taxpayers of Hamilton County the most responsive governmental services possible,” Human Resources Director Sheena Randall said. “Employing top quality people, providing them with meaningful work, and retaining their services helps serve the public efficiently and effectively.”

County Surveyor Kenton Ward tops this year’s list of employees with the most longevity. He started working for the county during his freshman year of college and has been employed for 50 years – 46 of which have been as the County Surveyor.

“I love the work we do here,” Ward said. “That’s why I have stayed so long. It’s rewarding to take a problem situation and design a solution to fix the issue, constructing it, and seeing it work to benefit the public. I have enjoyed being a part of the growth of the county and serving the ever-increasing number of residents.”

“The county offers great benefits too,” Randall added. “Such as health insurance, paid holidays, and a 37.5-hour work week.”

This year, seven employees will celebrate 35 years of service with the county, six will mark 30 years, and 12 will observe 25 years. Another 14 employees will be honored for reaching the 20-year milestone with 22 marking 15 years, 30 celebrating 10 years, and 32 reaching five years of employment.