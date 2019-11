NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is asking people to fill their hearts, not their carts on Black Friday.

Adult pets can be adopted for $10 and kittens under 6 months for $20 on Friday. The shelter will be open from 9 a.m-5 p.m.

The shelter at 1721 Pleasant St. has move than 250 pets available to love and be loved.

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccines, a microchip and its registration, a bag of food, and a free wellness exam.