Hamilton County humane society tries to address overcapacity issue

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County says now is the time to adopt a new furry family member.

On Saturday, the shelter hosted its Priceless” adoption event to address their overcapacity issue and to rescue animals from euthanasia.

People who came out were encouraged to make a donation at the time of adoption. Rebecca Stevens, president of the humane society, said, “We’re just asking for a monetary donation of any kind, whatever people think is far, and we’ve been really pleased with the amount of donations we’ve received.”

Stevens says space is a continuous issue in their line of work.

She says if you’ve ever considered getting a pet, you’re encouraged to come by. The shelter at 10501 Hague Road in Fishers is scheduled to open at noon Sunday.