Hamilton County Kids hosts “RibFest” fundraiser for winter coats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton County Kids Coats is hosting “RibFest” at Bier Brewery North in Carmel Sunday morning through the afternoon hours.

Those interested in attending will enjoy ribs as well as music starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but donations of coats and money are preferred.

The event also included a bike ride that started at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and a 5K run that started at 8 a.m.