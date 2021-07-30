Local

Hamilton County outlines how it’ll spend $65M in federal relief funds

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County says its commissioners in August will consider a plan to spend $65 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The purpose of the federal funds “is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus,” according to a White House webpage.

The plan, which is still being developed, will examine five areas for investment, in this order: “revenue reduction recovery,” water and sewer infrastructure, broadband development, economic development and relief, and a reserve fund for contingencies. The funds must be spent by 2026.

A news release issued Friday by the county said, “The funds can be used to support ongoing response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic and address the negative economic impact, supplement government revenue to the extent of loss for the purpose of providing public services, invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and provide premium pay for essential workers during the pandemic.”

A committee of county commissioners and councilors, the county auditor, the county attorney and staff members will made the final recommendation. The final plan will be presented to the county commissioners at their public meeting starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 in the judicial center on the Hamilton County Courthouse Square.

Statements

“We want to reassure our residents that our desire and goal is to effectively and efficiently administer the ARPA funds, making sure we are doing right by and taking care of our community.” Mark Heirbrandt, president of the Hamilton County Commissioners