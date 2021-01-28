Hamilton County shares ideas to sign up smoothly for COVID vaccinations

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County health officials admitted Wednesday that getting a vaccine has not always been a quick or easy process.

At a town hall, they addressed issues and helped neighbors navigate appointments.

To help with a smoother sign up, they shared a few ideas — trying at night or on weekends — and urged people to stay online or on the phone after they’re placed on hold.

“We’re seeing that happen a lot where an individual has five or six appointments because they were shopping for the best vaccine for them,” said Jim Ginder, the county’s health education specialist.

Overbooking takes appointments away from others and possibly could impact the already-low supply.

Trending Headlines

However, long wait times could clear up some as more vaccine becomes available.

Indiana health officials announced an extra 13,000 doses a week for Hoosiers, which brings the weekly total to more than 90,000.

Christian Walker, the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said local leaders are already preparing for the larger shipments.

“We’re moving from a quite small facility on the 4-H fairgrounds to a place — I don’t even know how many times bigger it is, but it is going to be. The registration area alone is about six times bigger than what it is in the other facility. We’re going from having five lanes to virtually having 30 available,” Walker said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the larger shipment puts the state just days away from beginning to vaccinate people ages 65 and older. Currently, only people 70 and older can be vaccinated.

The Hamilton County Health Department oversees vaccinations for all but Fishers in the county north of Indianapolis. Fishers has its own health department.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 25, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.