Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating possible armed robbery

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:27 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:31 AM EDT

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible armed robbery.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call just after 1:30 Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Fox Circle in Noblesville.

Deputies says the incident began as a sale of electronic gaming equipment. The situation soon devolved into a robbery.

The two black male suspects reportedly displayed a weapon during the sale.

As of 4:45 a.m., deputies were still on scene investigating as the suspects were still in the residence.

The victims were able to exit the house.

 

