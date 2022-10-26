Local

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announces death of patrol K-9 Snoop

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office K-9, Snoop (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
by: Kyla Russell
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the death of their patrol K-9 Snoop.

Snoop died Tuesday night after facing medical issues for several months, the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday statement. He served alongside Deputy Patrick Traphagan.

Snoop, a German Shepherd, was born in the Czech Republic in March 2020. He was trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching and criminal apprehension.

The sheriff’s office plans to host a memorial for Snoop in the near future.

