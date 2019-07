INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A software firm is expanding in Carmel.

Blue Horseshoe Solutions announced plans to move into a new corporate headquarters.

Blue Horseshoe will move its current operations from 116th and U.S. 31 to a new 50,000 square foot building about a half mile up the road on U.S. 31.

The company plans to create 70 new high wage jobs by 2020. The company specializes in supply chain logistics.

For more information, click here.