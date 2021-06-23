Local

Hamilton County to provide sandbags ahead of days of rain

This photo shows sandbags available for pick up to residents in Oakland, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2017. Hamilton County, Ind. will be offering sandbags to its residents ahead of impending storms. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)
by: Jacey Crawford
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With heavy rainfall predicted from Friday to Tuesday for much of Indiana, one central Indiana county is taking no chances.

Hamilton County Emergency Management announced in a tweet Wednesday that it will provide sandbags for residents who would like extra protection from the predicted flooding.

The sandbags will be available at Household Hazardous Waste Center in Noblesville beginning at noon Thursday.

The rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon, with rounds of rain lasting until Tuesday evening.

“Please stay weather aware over the weekend and early next week,” the U.S. National Weather Service of Indianapolis wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, warning of the heavy rain and flooding are to be expected in the coming days.

