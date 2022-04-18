Local

Hamilton County treasurer blames ‘printing error’ for issues on tax statements

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Printing errors are the reason property owners in Hamilton County saw mistakes on their 2022 tax statements, according to treasurer Susan Byer.

Byer says property owners should have received their tax statements over the weekend.

The amount due on each statement was not affected, but there were several other errors that property tax owners should be aware of, Byer’s office said Monday.

First, the word “Escrowed” was not watermarked on the tax statements of homeowners that escrow their taxes.

“If homeowners have any questions as to whether or not their lender is paying the escrow, they should contact their lender directly,” Byer said.

A list of banks that are accepting payments also included three banks that are not participating in this year’s program, according to Byer.

Property owners can only drop off payments at BMO Harris Bank, Community First Bank of Indiana, Farmers Bank, First Farmers Bank, First Merchants Bank, Horizon Bank, Merchants Bank of Indiana, and Star Financial Bank.

Payments can also be made online or in person at the Treasurer’s office with cash or check Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some of our property owners,” Byer said. “We are happy to help clear up any confusion. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions by calling us (317) 776-9620 and select Option 7.”