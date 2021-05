Local

Hamilton County’s Pedal Perks program returns for its fourth year

The Pedal Perks program returns on May 1, 2021. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Tourism)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Businesses in Hamilton County are once again offering special deals to bicyclists through the Pedal Perks program.

More than 30 participating businesses will be offering discounts and other incentives from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Customers must use a smartphone to redeem the offers through a mobile passport that is texted to you after signing up.

To sign up or learn more about the Pedal Perks program, visit PedalPerks.org.