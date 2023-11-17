Hamilton East Public Library Board removes controversial language in its collection development policy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton East Public Library Board voted 5-1 on Thursday to remove the controversial language in its Collection Development Policy that has caused public outcry over the last year.

The language in question required strict attention be given to nudity, alcohol and drug use, profanity, violence, and sexual content before a book is placed in the children or teen sections. Those sections were found in paragraphs five and six of the policy criteria and had two additional appendices to clarify specific language that would violate the policy. The language was added in December 2022 and update and revised over the course of 2023.

The two-hour meeting was heated and members verbally sparred with each other over the existence of the disputed language.

Board members were also faced with constant interruptions from members of the audience bickering with each other over taking photos, talking and live streaming the meeting to social media. At one point an altercation nearly broke out between two women when one appeared to put her hands in the other’s space and then reached forward to take a photo of the woman using her phone during the meeting.

Before voting, the board heard from five members of the public. Of those who spoke directly about the policy, two were for the removal of the language in the policy and two were against it.

“Later in this meeting, as you consider giving children more access to literature that sexualizes and indoctrinates know that you are making a decision to take the innocence of children and put them in harm’s way,” said Naomi Cowling, a Noblesville resident.

“I hope to see the situation settle down,” said White, in an interview with News 8. “I think we’re going in the right direction. I think there are some new faces on the board that care very much about the community and the library.”

When it came time for a vote, Craig Siebe, Michelle Payne, Andre Miksha, Bill Kenley and Susan Crandall voted to remove the language, while Micah Beckwith voted “no”. Tiffanie Ditlevson abstained.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Cathi White, a Fishers resident. “My grandmother was a master librarian and I was really disappointed to see the direction the library was going.”

The library’s Collection Development Policy policy came under fire this summer when popular Indiana author John Green posted to social media calling out the HEPL board for the policy.

The public attention from Green’s post brought the policy back before the board in August, where it was decided to suspend the language in question until further discussions could happen.

The board on Thursday only voted on the decision to remove the language. Board member Michelle Payne also submitted an action plan relating to other aspects of the policy and the board verbally committed to further work at future meetings.

The plan presented data from a survey of members showing that many did not agree with the policy among other concerns. The document provided three solutions including expanding the parent and teacher section, creating a “parental responsibility” campaign and noting that all changes remain the right of the board.

Toward the end of the meeting, board secretary Michelle Payne moved to remove Tiffanie Ditlevson as president of the board, move to her vice president, and install current vice president Crag Siebe in her place.

The proposal to remove Ditlevson passed in a 4-2 vote. Siebe, Payne, Miksha and Kenley voted “yes,” while Beckwith and Ditlevson voted “no.” In her first board meeting, Crandall abstained from this vote.

After Payne made the motion, Ditlevson responded that she would no longer be on the board as of Dec. 31, surprising many in the room. She made no clarifying comments as to the reasoning behind this decision. Payne clarified that her motion was immediate prior to the vote.

The board was slated to hear a presentation on child development from Dr. Daniel Stock but ultimately voted to cancel the presentation. He was allowed to speak during the public comment section about impulse control.

Ditlevson attended the meeting virtually and was permitted to vote on the specific issues in this meeting per Indiana open door laws.

