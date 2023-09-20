Hamilton Heights Huskies hold silent auction for custom-built doghouse

This one-of-a-kind doghouse, custom built by students at Hamilton Heights High School’s Advanced Construction class, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder as part of this year’s Homecoming activities. All proceeds from the sale will be allocated to the Kinley Foundation which supplies funds for the care and maintenance of Heights’ emotional support dog, Kinley. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Reporter)

ARCADIA, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Hamilton Heights High School is currently holding a silent auction for a one-of-a-kind custom-crafted doghouse built by the talented students in the High School Advanced Construction Class taught by Kevin Sheets, Construction Trades Education Teacher.

The project was designed to raise funds for the Kinley Foundation, which supplies funds for the care and maintenance of Heights’ emotional support dog, Kinley.

The doghouse is made with heavy-duty double-wall construction and 2-by-2-foot frame. The dimensions of the doghouse are 44 inches tall by 38 inches wide with the front being 54 inches across. It has a detachable roof for easy cleaning. It features a reinforced framed doorway, several coats of paint to ensure a long exterior life and a metal powder-coated custom Hamilton Heights logo on the front courtesy of Shuck’s Welding & Fabrication.

Bidding is underway. The Silent Auction will close at halftime at the Hamilton Heights Homecoming game this Friday, Sept. 22, and the winner will be announced before the start of the second half of the game. To place your bid, go to 32auctions.com/HHHSHomecoming.

The project was made possible through the generous donation of Shiel Sexton. Special thanks to Zac Shelton, a Hamilton Heights alumnus and employee of Shiel Sexton, for all his help with the project and providing the supplies to build the doghouse.