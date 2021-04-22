Local

Hamilton Southeastern hires former IPS director as new superintendent

Yvonne Stokes, assistant superintendent for the Munster, Indiana, school district, speaks to the Hamilton Southeastern School Board in Fishers prior to her hiring as superintendent of the Fishers-based district. (Photo from Videoconference)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern Schools has hired Yvonne Stokes, assistant superintendent at Munster schools, as the Fishers-based district’s new superintendent.

She previously worked as the director of research, assessment and evaluation at Indianapolis Public Schools.

The Hamilton Southeastern School Board would not allow public comment as it voted Thursday night. The vote on the superintendent was the only item on the agenda at the board meeting. Two board members, Brad Boyer and Suzanne Thomas, voted against Stokes.

More than a dozen people outside the meeting at the administration center on Cumberland Road held signs saying “Education not indoctrination,” “Qualifications matter | Vote No!” and “HSE Board stop attacking our children.”

As the board approved her hiring 5-2, Stokes said, “Please don’t fret about academic excellence. We’re here to make sure that our students have academic excellence.”

Stokes says on her LinkedIn account that she received the 2018 Achievement in Education Award from Gov. Eric Holcomb on behalf of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Indiana Black Expo, Indiana Department of Administration’s division of supplier diversity, and Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

She has a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University.

