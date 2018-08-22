Local News

Hamilton Southeastern Schools discusses redistricting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton Southeastern School Board is meeting Wednesday night to continue discussions on beginning a redistricting process.

The school system plans to redistrict kindergarten through eighth grade.

The district says some priorities will be keeping neighborhoods together and assigning students to schools closest to their homes.

The board will vote on the new boundaries on Dec. 12. They will be implemented for the 2019-20 school year.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Intermediate School, 11014 Eller Road. 

