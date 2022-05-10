Local

Hamilton Southeastern senior helping Ukrainians wins Youth Service Award

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton Southeastern High School senior who’s helping Ukrainian youths won a $1,000 scholarship Monday during the Hamilton County Youth Service Awards ceremony.

Laksmhi Pendela volunteers for ENGin, a nonprofit that pairs Ukrainian youths with English-speakers for free online conversation practice.

“Drug and alcohol problems are common in Ukraine,” Pendela says. “So, in addition to teaching English, I talk to the kids about the value of good mental health and the harmful effects of using drugs and alcohol. My ultimate goal is to one day become a pediatric psychiatrist and start a telehealth platform to accurately assess an individual’s overall health.”

She also is a youth blogger for the National Suicide Prevention’s Youth Matter Council, a student board member for the Southeastern Education Foundation, secretary for the Key Club, and co-captain of her school’s speech and debate team. She also has volunteered for BuddyHelp, which is an emotional support platform, and for her local COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Hamilton County Commissioners and the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs sponsor the awards. Counseling departments for Hamilton County’s seven public high schools selected students for the honor.

The other nominees included Samantha Brigham from Carmel High School, Megan Mybeck from Fishers High School, Elianna Watson from Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia, Delany Shoemaker from Noblesville High School, Elijah Kinkead from Sheridan High School, and Addison Rismiller from Westfield High School. They will each receive a $300 scholarship.