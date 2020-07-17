Hamilton Southeastern switches to online-only start to school year

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern is the second major school district in the Indianapolis area to announce it will begin the upcoming school year with online-only instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

An increase in infections in the community is the reason, the Fishers-based district said. The district is set to start online instruction Aug. 6 and continue it through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The district based in Fishers announced Friday it will have a reopening plan similar to the Back on Track, phased reopening plan implemented by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“Conditions will be monitored carefully and the district will not move to the next phase until identified markers established in collaboration with the Fishers Health Department have been met,” according to information emailed from Emily Pace Abbotts, the district’s director of school and community relations.

Families will received the four-phase reopening plan by Wednesday. The plan will not affect plans already in place for athletic and extracurricular programs in the Hamilton Southeastern district.

Abbotts said HSE also is working with the YMCA to develop a plan to make child care available for families who may need that service.

“We understand this is a change to our original plan, but we value the health and safety of our students, staff and families, and believe this will better meet the needs of the school community. We greatly appreciate your patience and flexibility during this time,” the email from Abbotts said.

Washington Township Schools announced Monday that students will begin the school year completely online due to concerns about the coronavirus.

