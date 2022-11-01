Local

Hancock County rest area reopening delayed until late November

A photo of Greenfield rest area Eastbound off of I-70 on June, 2019. (Provided/Photo Google Street View)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Eastbound and westbound rest areas on I-70 in Hancock County were initially expected to reopen in late October.

They will now remain closed until late November, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Due to material and supply shortages, both locations will remain closed. The truck sides of both rest areas are open for truck parking only with mobile restroom facilities available.

The remodel project includes: