Local

Hancock County rest area reopening delayed until late November

A photo of Greenfield rest area Eastbound off of I-70 on June, 2019. (Provided/Photo Google Street View)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Eastbound and westbound rest areas on I-70 in Hancock County were initially expected to reopen in late October.

They will now remain closed until late November, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Due to material and supply shortages, both locations will remain closed. The truck sides of both rest areas are open for truck parking only with mobile restroom facilities available.

The remodel project includes:

  • All new sidewalks (car and truck side) – concrete replacement of sidewalks EB and WB
  • HVAC repairs and updates
  • Upgraded fencing around HVAC components
  • Complete bathroom renovations
  • Interior and external lighting upgrades
  • Lobby renovation
  • Shelter house improvements

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Health experts warn of indoor gatherings, fear rapid spread of respiratory illnesses

Coronavirus /

IMPD: June fatal shooting of 28-year-old man ruled a homicide

Crime Watch 8 /

Coworking space opens to disrupt inequity in entrepreneurship

Multicultural News /

‘Psychedelics are for Everyone’ author explains how experts are exploring mind-altering drugs as mental health treatments

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.