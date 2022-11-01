Hancock County rest area reopening delayed until late November

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Eastbound and westbound rest areas on I-70 in Hancock County were initially expected to reopen in late October.
They will now remain closed until late November, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Due to material and supply shortages, both locations will remain closed. The truck sides of both rest areas are open for truck parking only with mobile restroom facilities available.
The remodel project includes:
- All new sidewalks (car and truck side) – concrete replacement of sidewalks EB and WB
- HVAC repairs and updates
- Upgraded fencing around HVAC components
- Complete bathroom renovations
- Interior and external lighting upgrades
- Lobby renovation
- Shelter house improvements