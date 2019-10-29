Hands-Only CPR Mobile Tour rolls into Indy with goal of teaching Hoosiers how to save a life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “How to save a life” isn’t just a song by American rock band The Fray.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year.

It’s a frightening number the AHA hopes to reduce by training people on life-saving Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills.

On Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hands-Only CPR Mobile Tour will make its way to the Indiana Statehouse.

During the free 30-minute training sessions, attendees will learn the two steps of hands-only CPR.

Emcees will perform CPR to songs that are 100 – 120 beats per minute, which is the rate CPR should be performed.

Hands-only CPR, when performed correctly, can be just as effective as conventional CPR and can triple a person’s chance of survival, according to the AHA.

Look out for the mobile tour set-up at the corner of North Senate Avenue and Robert Orr Plaza.

Indianapolis is the final stop of a nine-state tour funded by the American Heart Association and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation.

For more information about the Hands-Only CPR Mobile Tour, click here.