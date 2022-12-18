Local

Hanukkah to begin at sunset

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hanukkah starts at sunset Sunday. It’s an eight day festival of lights that is celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis CEO, Marc Swatez joined News 8’s “Daybreak” discuss the Jewish holiday.

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, Hanukkah starts on the first evening when a single candle is lit on a Menorah.

Another candle is lit each night until all eight candles are burning. The holiday celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem.

Newfields is hosting an event Sunday starting at 5 p.m. called “Latkes and Lights”. Tickets can be purchased here.

Enjoy the full interview to learn more about the Jewish holiday.