Harrison center debuts exhibit at the Indiana State Fair

Portraits of Greatriarchs hang a long building in Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood. (Photo provided by/ The Harrison Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can absorb the legacy and culture of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood through a new art exhibit sponsored by the Harrison Center at the Indiana State Fair.

The Greatriarch exhibit highlights long time members of the neighborhood through full scale portraits displayed along the 16th Street corridor and the exhibit will feature augmented reality technology.

The Harrison Center is a nonprofit organization that specializes in the arts, education and other programs to promote cultural development throughout Indianapolis.

Abi Ogle started the project in 2020. New artists such as Danielle Harrell, Cierra Johnson and Tashema Davis have since continued the project.

Visitors will have an opportunity to support the exhibit by purchasing postcards and other crafts created by local artists.

Some of the Greatriarchs will be featured in the parade on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. The Harrison Center will offer interactive drawing session Aug 8 and 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Fairgoers can view the exhibit daily from now until Aug. 18. To learn more about the Greatriarchs please visit online.

