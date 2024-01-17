Harrison Center honors late photographer, digital artist Bill Rasdell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A celebration of life at the Harrison Center will pay tribute to late artist William “Bill” Rasdell. Though he died late last year, his work continues.

Rasdell was a digital artist and photographer. He was the first artist to have a studio at the Harrison Center, and was a Greatriarch of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

Rasdell used his photography to share stories about how migration impacted culture in Indianapolis and globally.

Executive Director Joanna Taft spoke with News 8, reflecting on Rasdell’s life. “One of the things that he did through his art was to explore the effects of the African diaspora on the Americas, and so, he was a traveler that went to many different countries.”

During his life, he traveled to Cuba, Ethiopia, and many parts of West Africa. He also created the program “My City, My World,” which partnered with the Indianapolis Museum of Art and traveled with youth from Indianapolis to Capetown, South Africa.

“Not only was Bill an artist and active artist, but he was a mentor,” Taft said. “He helped our younger artists, whether they were photographers or whether they were painters or whether they’re muralists or potters. There was a conversation that added depth and strength to their work.”

The tribute to Rasdell will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on Feb. 2 inside the gymnasium of the Harrison Center. The celebration will include viewings of Rasdell’s past interviews, his photography, and more.

There will also be Cuban dance and jazz performances by Cathy Morris, Arts With a Purpose, Rob Dixon, Richard “Sleepy” Floyd, and others.

The event is free to the public.