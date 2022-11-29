Local

‘FORgiving Tuesday’: Harrison Center offers free art-based activities to heal

Artist Carolyn Springer works on "The Forgiving Sea IV," a large-scale, interactive oil painting that will be part of The Harrison Center's "FORgiving Tuesday" on Nov. 29, 2022. (Provided Photo/The Harrison Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Harrison Center is doing things differently on “Giving Tuesday,” one of the year’s biggest days to give, and is offering everyone in the community a chance to enjoy the experience of forgiveness.

According to its website, the Harrison Center, located at 1505 N. Delaware St., is a community-based, non-profit arts organization that seeks to be a catalyst for renewal in the city of Indianapolis.

The organization developed “FORgiving Tuesday” in 2020, a time when leaders felt deep societal divides.

Inspired by the global generosity movement, The Harrison Center invited community members to take the day to forgive their families, politicians, and neighbors.

The action continues in 2022 and the Harrison Center now offers opportunities for people to forgive by participating in art-based healing projects and displays.

A graphic for Forgiving Tuesday. (Provided Photo/Harrison Center)

Although forgiveness looks different for everyone, people can make their minds up today and use art to help them change any negative emotions or attitudes toward someone who has offended or wronged them.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Harrison Center visitors can interact with and experience the following:

Unveiling of “The Forgiving Sea IV” by Carolyn Springer. This large-scale interactive oil painting invites its audience into the process of active forgiveness. People are encouraged to personally write a name on the piece or participate virtually by sending a name through social media to be added.

Artist Lorie Lee Andrews will make free forgiveness-themed broadside prints on her antique letterpress.

Eileen Mislek, director of art therapy and assistant professor at the Herron School of Art + Design, will speak from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Elliott Harrison will perform songs from “The Collection – The Forgiving Sea Project” from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and offer an interactive guitar circle for others to join.

Throughout the day, music by Joseph Lamm, written to accompany “The Forgiving Sea,” will be playing in the space. The music will also be available for free download.