Harry and Izzy’s opens newly expanded restaurant at the airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular dining spot at the airport is celebrating its expansion at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Harry and Izzy’s opened its new expanded restaurant at the airport Tuesday, located in Concourse A.

The restaurant welcomed former Olympic swimmer Cody Miller and the President of the Indiana Sports Corp Patrick Talty to take part in Tuesday’s festivities, where they discussed the Olympic swimming trials coming to Indianapolis next year.

“There is no place better than Indianapolis where we crown champions year in and year out, this is the place to have it,” Talty said.

Harry and Izzy’s says it will be ready for the increased traffic that comes with the trials with its new menu that includes more appetizers and enhanced breakfast options.