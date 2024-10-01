Harvest Nights returns to Newfields for fifth year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Harvest Nights returns to The Garden at Newfields. For this annual tradition, the outdoor portion of the museum is decorated with thousands of gourds and pumpkins.

The popular fall-themed festival is back for its fifth season, which kicked off on Sept. 28 for museum members and Sept. 29 for general admission.

According to Jonathan Berger, vice president of marketing and external affairs, the festival uses just under 30,000 gourds and pumpkins this year.

He says the staff is excited for the milestone anniversary.

“This is a crowd favorite,” Berger said. “It was an instant tradition where, you know, there’s nothing better than fall in Indiana. So we really lean into that this year.”

The winding “Pumpkin Patch of Peril” is lined with jack-o-lanterns, spider webs and scarecrows leading visitors to the “Mischief Manor” — otherwise known as the Lilly House.

A brand new light show is projected onto the historic home, depicting ghosts, trick-or-treaters and partygoers.

The house itself has become infamous among staff, according to Berger.

“One of our security cameras, you can see this apparition of a little girl doing a little spin in one of the corridors,” Berger said. “You can see her dress kind of float up. It’s kind of local, local staff lore.”

Like in years past, the “Garden Monsters” are creepy sculptures made by local artists that will be laid out throughout the property.

Berger says they’re going for spooky but not scary, making the event approachable for all ages.

“Any time we’re doing an experience like this, we just like to put in our own history,” Berger said. “That’s what makes it really unique here.”

It wouldn’t be a fall festival without some cozy snacks and drinks to warm you up while you wander. The museum is bringing back some popular cocktails from Hotel Tango Distillery, and Caramel Corn from Indy-based Just Pop-In.

There are also some special nights planned throughout the festival. The first two — A Rocky Hoor Picture Drag Show on Friday and a screening of Practical Magic on Saturday — are sold out.

Although, tickets are still available for two featured events later in the month. On Oct. 25 and 26 Art-or-Treat is a family-friendly trick-or-treating night. Then on Halloween, a new adults-only night will take over the festival.

Harvest Nights returns Tuesday through Sunday until Nov. To purchase tickets, visit the Newfields website.