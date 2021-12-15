Local

Hassinger named CEO of Indy ag tech company

Tim Hassinger has been president and CEO of Indy-based ag tech company IntelinAir Inc. (photo provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The former chief executive officer of Dow Agrosciences has been named CEO and president of agriculture tech company IntelinAir Inc. Tim Hassinger succeeds company co-founder Al Eisaian, who served in those roles since 2015.

Hassinger will also serve as chairman of its board of directors. He has served on the board for 10 months.

The Indianapolis-based precision agriculture company uses machine learning, computer vision and high-resolution imaging to pinpoint potential problems with crops through its AGMRI platform.

“Tim brings more than three decades of agricultural industry experience and a proven track record in leading global agricultural businesses – accelerating innovation and growth,” said Eisaian. “Tim takes over at an exciting time as the business is well positioned to execute our long-term strategy and drive growth for Intelinair.”

Hassinger joined Dow in 1984 and worked his way up to CEO of Indy-based Dow Agrosciences in 2014. The company later became known as Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) as a result of the merger of Dow Chemical Company and DuPont.