SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — It is officially the Halloween season and there are several spooky spots to check out across central Indiana.

News 8’s Daybreak highlighted Fright Manor’s haunted house on Tuesday.

The haunted house benefits Southport Little League by helping to lower fees and cover additional costs like uniforms.

A few other haunted houses are Dark Armies Necropolis , Hanna Haunted Acres and Haunted Angelus House .

