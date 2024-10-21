Haunting for hope: Highland Avenue Halloween heroics

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — One house on Highland Avenue stands out from the rest, and it’s not just for its spooky, larger-than-life Halloween decorations.

For the past five years, Matt and Laura Conner have poured their passion and over $10,000 into creating an awe-inspiring display of Halloween décor. But this year, their efforts hold a deeper purpose.

“We started late this year! We began in September, right after Labor Day this year,” said Laura. “Usually, I’m out here at the beginning of July!”

In September, the Conners began meticulously planning their Skeletons for Hope fundraiser. This spooktacular event raises awareness and funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“Well, you see all kinds of commercials on TV for St. Jude, and they all need money for the kids,” Laura said. “Well, he saw that they do a fundraiser around Halloween time and decided that he wanted to be a part of it. So, we did it!”

When you approach Conner’s property, no detail is overlooked. The front yard is a haunting portrayal, with towering skeletons and eerie fog.

“I work at a nursing home, so it’s not just kids; it’s also the elderly. But if we can do something for the sick kids, we will,” says Laura Conner.

The Conner’s Skeleton for Hope fundraiser unites the community to support a crucial cause: The fight against childhood cancer.

“There is a QR code right there that will take you straight to the St. Jude website,” Matt said.

The couple’s efforts have already paid off, with neighbors and curious passersby contributing over $200 to their $500 goal.

155 Highland Avenue stands as a beacon of hope and a reminder that even the most frightening holidays can be turned into a force for good.

“Happy Halloween! Get better,” Matt said. “We are out here fighting for you guys!”

155 Highland Ave. will be open for trick or treating on Oct. 31 until 10 p.m.

(Provided Photos/Skeletons for Hope)