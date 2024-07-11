HCAA’s ‘All Our Best’ exhibit on display at Art Gallery at Fishers City Hall

See works such as "Perfect Poppy" by Joanne Roeder in the "All Our Best" exhibit at Fishers City Hall. (Provided Photo/Fishers Arts Council)

FISHERS, Ind. (The Reporter) — Fishers Arts Council (FAC) welcomes its annual partner exhibit in the Art Gallery at City Hall in July, along with a free all-ages public Second Friday reception to meet the artists of the Hamilton County Artists’ Association (HCAA).

The exhibit opened on Monday, July 8 and runs through Aug. 2, with the Second Friday reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12. The gallery is located inside the brand-new Fishers Art & Municipal Center at One Municipal Drive, Fishers.

The City of Fishers held its ribbon cutting to officially open the Art Center and City Hall on June 17. This building represents a partnership between the city and the Indianapolis Art Center by the creation of the Fishers Art Center.

During FAC’s Second Friday reception, the Fishers Art Center will hold the opening of “Balderdash”, featuring artwork by Kurt Vonnegut. The public is welcome to visit both gallery spaces on July 12 to enjoy all the work on display.

There are 60 paintings on display in HCAA’s “All Our Best” exhibit in the Art Gallery at City Hall gallery, and, as always, a majority of the art is for sale. The gallery is free and open 8:30 a..m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the Second Friday reception on July 12, there will be live music by Naomi Gray, along with snacks, drinks, and a cash bar featuring Sun King beer and Daniel’s Vineyard wines.

Additionally, FAC board member Pat Grabill will lead the Focus on the Artist programming at 6:45 p.m. inside the Theater, introducing attendees to five juried artist members of HCAA.

“Fishers Arts Council is so elated to be back home inside Fishers City Hall,” FAC Executive Director Les Reinhardt said. “After a decade of curating exhibits in the Town Hall turned City Hall, it was bittersweet to move out in 2022 in preparation for construction. The city has made this homecoming a wonderful experience; the gallery and theater spaces will truly make guests to our monthly receptions feel welcome. We are still curating work at the FAC Hub Gallery, located at the Hamilton County Community Foundation, and are looking forward to providing more opportunities for our residents to showcase their artistic talents in our community.”

About Hamilton County Artists’ Association

HCAA operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit run by volunteers and stands as the original and only juried fine arts organization in Hamilton County. The membership consists of over 50 Hamilton County artists who have been juried into the HCAA, as well as Supporting Members from across Indiana.

About Fishers Arts Council

Fishers Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to support, advocate, and cultivate visual and performing arts opportunities that educate and/or enhance the lives of those who live, work, and visit Fishers. Visit the brand-new gallery space inside Fishers Municipal Center at 1 Municipal Drive, Fishers. FAC also maintains the FAC Hub Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers. Check out FAC online at FishersArtsCouncil.org or call (317) 537-1670 for more information.