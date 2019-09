INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vigil was held Monday night on the west side for a 23-year-old man killed over the weekend.

The vigil was held where Jimmy Warren Jr., 23, was shot on Saturday night near 34th and High School Road.

The crowd released balloons and lit candles in his memory, and his mother spoke about her son’s generosity.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or any potential suspects.