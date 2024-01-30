He writes the songs: Barry Manilow sets date for final Indianapolis concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you love “Mandy,” “Copacabana (at The Copa),” and “Looks Like We Made It,” you won’t want to miss Barry Manilow’s final visit to the Circle City.

MANILOW: The Last Indianapolis Concert is set for Friday, July 26, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indianapolis is one of just eight cities included on what Manilow says is his final U.S. tour.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for all the love and support over the years,” Manilow said.

With over 85 million albums sold worldwide, Manilow is one of the best-selling artists of all time. His 27 Top 10 hits include “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Mandy,” and “Copacabana (at The Copa).”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.