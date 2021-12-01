Head-on crash on I-65 near Lafayette leaves 1 dead

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 65 near Lafayette on Tuesday night.
Indiana State Police say Walter Sutton, 50, of Lonedell, Missouri, was traveling southbound on I-65 near the 179 mile marker just before 5:30 p.m.
For unknown reasons, Sutton ran off the road and went into the northbound lanes, hitting a Freightliner. The driver of the Freightliner was pronounced dead.
Their identity will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date.
Sutton was not injured in the crash, according to ISP.