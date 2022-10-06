Local

Headless Horseman festival returns to Conner Prairie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The return of the popular Halloween-themed event is here. The Headless Horseman Festival brings spooky fun to Conner Prairie every year.

Reader Digest ranked Conner Prairie among the top 10 corn mazes in the country. Visitors can expect to see a pumpkin at this year’s scary maze. In addition, visitors can explore hayrides and the haunted grounds of the headless horseman, a magic show, food, music, and several other festivities.

The event kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6th, and runs each Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 30th. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free to members, and 20 dollars for non-members, and kids under two are free.

Festival tickets are also available to families enrolled in the Access Pass program.