Heads up: Ramp closure coming to I-69/I-465 interchange Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers heading into Indianapolis from the northeast side at night will need to find a new route starting Monday night. Construction work will bring new closures to the I-69/I-465 interchange.

INDOT crews will be setting beams for a new bridge. As a result, the southbound I-69 ramp to I-465 south will close at 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday night. It will reopen in time for rush hour traffic the following mornings at 6 a.m.

This work also means the 82nd Street ramp to northbound I-69 will close Tuesday night at the same time.

Two ramps will have lane closures as well. Tuesday night the northbound I-465 to I-69 north will be down to one single lane.

Then on Wednesday, the southbound I-69 ramp to I-465 south will be open, but down to a single lane.

This work is part of INDOT’s Clear Path project. The current phase started in 2023. This overpass will be one of 14 bridges added to a reconfigured I-69/I-465 interchange.

Transportation officials say the work aims to improve traffic flow and safety.

As with any construction zone, INDOT urges drivers to slow down and drive with caution in any of the clear path project areas.

According to the Clear Path website, this phase of construction is set to wrap up by the end of 2025.