Health department gives supplies to homeless downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is trying to help as people across central Indiana continue to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people came out to “Looking after the Homeless” in downtown Indianapolis.

Clothing, shoes and personal hygiene kits were among the things given away.

Organizers said this comes at a time when anyone could find themselves in need.

“As we see, the COVID virus can make anyone unemployed overnight,” said Antonio Lipscomb, president of the Minority Contractors Collaboration. “So that’s the reason why we want to make sure we never look down on somebody because that person could be us.”

Around 1,500 people experience homelessness across the city, according to the county health department.

