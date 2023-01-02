Local

Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side.

The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.

The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road. Brantingham did not describe specifics of the complaint.

Social media posts show what appeared to be open containers on the floor of the restaurant, an employee walking around in socks without shoes, and a mouse crawling on the floor.

A notice was placed on the front door of the restaurant, and health inspectors will have to return before the business can reopen.

Robert Booker, who lives in the area, told News 8’s Kody Fisher, “It was really disgusting. It was horrible. It was sad to see that somebody would do that to a community. It was heartbreaking.”

Booker says the restaurant is popular in the area. “Very popular, because it’s pretty much people that really don’t have access to getting to where they need to be. This is where they come to eat at.”

The area resident adds the restaurant has broken the community’s trust. “Our goal out here is to get them shut down completely. We don’t want them back in our neighborhood.”

This location is registered to a person named Omar Siedahmed. News 8 went to his home, but no one answered the door.