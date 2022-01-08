Local

Health officials to offer COVID tests for students in Fishers schools

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Health Department has announced it will provide COVID-19 testing for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 schools in the city starting Monday.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Indiana’s fourth-largest school district, with more than 22,000 students and two high schools, is based in Fishers. The HSE Schools COVID Tracker on Saturday showed a total of 43 cases and absences among staff members, and 1,113 among students since Dec. 6.

The department will give polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The testing hours at the health department, 2 Municipal Drive, will be open from 7:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday; 3-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 2-4 p.m. Friday; and noon-2 p.m. Saturday. People can register online for the tests for students.

Rapid tests are available only through appointments for people 18 and younger, and 50 and older via a state website.