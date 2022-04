Local

heART of Photography exhibit opens at Garfield Park Arts Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit called heART of Photography opens Friday at the Garfield Park Arts Center.

An opening reception will take place from 7-9 p.m. Monday. The artists featured in the exhibition will be mingling during the reception.

The featured artists are from the Indiana Photographic Society.

There will be upwards of 80 fine art images in the exhibit.

For more information can be found here.