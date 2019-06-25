Heartbreaking dog photo goes viral; ‘Ritter’ finds possible new home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A heartbreaking photo shared by the Humane Society for Hamilton County has gone viral.

The shelter said Ritter, a 4 -year-old American Bulldog, was dropped off after his family lost their home. The family also dropped off another dog named Corky.

“We are his second chance — it’s time to help this boy find a place to live, love, and be loved,” the post reads. “A place for his heart to heal. We need to share his face and his story. Ritter’s happily ever after is out there.”

The shelter said the photo was shared more than 1,000 times in under an hour after being posted Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday night, Ritter may have found a new home. Sophie Spenia saw the dog’s photo on Facebook and knew she had to bring the canine home.

“I check the Humane Society website every morning,” Spenia said. “And I saw Ritter and loved him. And then my sister sent me their Facebook post saying I better hurry.”

Spenia has to give foster care to Ritter before formally adopting the dog. She also is considering adopting Corky to keep the two canines together.