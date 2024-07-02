Heartland BioWorks hub receives $51M federal grant

Workers are shown June 28, 2023, inside the new Ultragenyx biomanufacturing facility in Bedford, Maryland. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced on Tuesday that it will give a multi-million dollar grant to a Bloomington-based research group.

The Applied Research Institute received a $51 million implementation grant to help it establish Heartland BioWorks as Indiana’s Regional Technology and Innovation Hub also known as a Tech Hub.

In a press release, ARI CEO Dave Roberts says the announcement proves Indiana is a leader in biotech production.

“This grant validates Governor Holcomb’s vision for creating an economy of the future,” Roberts said. “Heartland BioWorks is securing America’s biotech future, and this funding will provide critical support to accelerate workforce development and remove barriers for entrepreneurs bringing new biotech products to market.”

Heartland BioWorks was one of nearly 380 applications to become an officially designated Tech Hub. Only 31 groups were awarded the official designation.

The CHIPS Act created the Tech Hub Program and the grant. Only 12 designated hubs will receive implementation grants.

The EDA will award $504 million to the 12 hubs.

In a separate press release, Governor Eric Holcomb says the designation and grant will take Indiana’s Tech Hub to the next level.

“It’s full steam ahead in workforce development and building the specific talent pipelines to support the exact type of innovative business growth and entrepreneurship we want,” Holcomb said.

The hub will serve the Indianapolis metropolitan area. ARI says the money will help fund its goals which include:

Attracting and connecting workers, including those historically excluded from the innovation workforce to good jobs;

Establishing a formal network to provide navigation resources, mentorship, and greater access to facilities and venture capital funding to help innovators successfully scale and launch their bioproducts in the region;

Constructing BioWorks HQ, a hands-on biomanufacturing training facility for diverse participants to effectively enter the workforce and for current employees to upskill—and for innovators to test and demonstrate their biotech innovations;

Implementing a grant program to help early-stage innovators surmount cost barriers to accessing these product development facilities, keeping biotech inventions and supply in the U.S.; and

Developing training pathways, leveraging curricula from Indiana’s higher education institutions and other globally recognized training programs to prepare participants for high-quality jobs in biomanufacturing operator and lab technician roles once the BioWorks HQ is constructed.

Heartland BioWorks looks to bring together groups across all sectors to make sure the biotech that is invented in the U.S. is made in the country.

The hub says companies like Indianapolis-based Lilly, Elanco, Corteva, INCOG, and Roche are involved. Indiana University, Purdue University, Notre Dame, and Ivy Tech Community College are also playing a part.