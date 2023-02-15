Local

Heartland Film expands to new headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heartland Film has expanded to a new headquarters.

Heartland Film hosts the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis each October and the Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July in addition to other year-round programs.

The non-profit has invited the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Sterrett Center. The center is located at 8905 Otis Ave. on the Fort Ben Cultural Campus.

The ceremony was originally planned for Jan. 25 but was canceled due to inclement weather.

“We are ready to get back in an office space,” Jessica Chapman, director of marketing for the organization, said. “We’ve worked from home for the past three years!”

The non-profit renovated the building to its needs.

“The Sterrett Center is the perfect space for Heartland Film to live out our vision to be the preeminent destination for connecting audiences and filmmakers to experience transformative film,” said Heartland Film President Michael Ault. “The Fort Ben Cultural Campus is where art and community meet.”

They’re also using the ribbon-cutting ceremony to help raise funds for additional needs like a new projector, sound system, and other updates.

The ceremony will be followed by an open house with drinks, appetizers, live music, and tours.