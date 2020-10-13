Heartland International Film Festival goes virtual, adds drive-in screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 29th Annual Heartland International Film Festival is back and this year it’s a virtual event for 11 days with pop-up drive-in locations.

The film festival kicked off Oct. 8 and goes through Oct 18.

More than 75 films were produced for the festival. Heartland Film is offering double screenings at 29 drive-in locations like Tibbs Drive-In Theatre and Conner Prairie.

Conner Prairie will host three evenings of the festival at a pop-up drive-in on its grounds on Oct. 12, 13 and 14.

Tickets at Conner Prairie are $15 and $11 at Tibbs.

Films, schedules and tickets can be pre-purchased here.