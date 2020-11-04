Heated 5th Congressional District race not yet called

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A heated race between two Indiana women in the 5th Congressional District is not over yet.

Republican Victoria Spartz claims her campaign is on track to win.

Democrat Christina Hale is not conceding and the race has not yet been called.

The Associated Press has not projected a winner in the race.

On Tuesday evening, Spartz addressed the media and declared victory.

Trending Headlines

The Hale campaign released the following statement:

Hoosiers deserve to have their votes counted and voices heard. The Spartz campaign’s declaration is premature and flies in the face of our democratic process. As we said earlier, there are almost 100,000 mail-in votes in the Fifth District that have not yet been counted, specifically in Marion and Hamilton Counties. We will continue to monitor vote totals before making any formal announcements and we would ask that Victoria Spartz extend voters that same courtesy.

Currently, with 84% of precincts reporting, Spartz has 51% and Hale trails with 45%.