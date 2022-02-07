Local

Heater ignites fire in semitrailer being used as shelter in Columbus

Fire crews were called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022, to the semitrailer in the 1900 block of Seventh Street in Columbus, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Columbus, Indiana, Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An unattended, gas-powered heater ignited a fire Monday afternoon in a semitrailer being used as temporary shelter, the Columbus Fire Department says.

Fire crews were called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Monday to the semitrailer in the 1900 block of Seventh Street. That’s just off Central Avenue near the Haw Creek bridge and the Columbus People Trail.

Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center alerted fire crews that the semitrailer was possibly being used as a shelter, which was later confirmed. A man at the scene told the arriving firefighters that all the people were out of the semitrailer being used as a temporary shelter.

The fire caused part of the semitrailer’s roof to collapse onto combustible materials, which caused them to smolder inside the semitrailer, says a news release from Capt. Michael Wilson of the Columbus Fire Department.

No one was hurt. The fire was ruled to be accidental.