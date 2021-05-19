Local

Heating up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a few clouds around this morning. Most of Wednesday afternoon will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a stray shower chance Wednesday afternoon with most of the afternoon staying dry. Highs will continue to warm to the upper 70s! Lows will fall to the mid-60s.

It gets even warmer as an area of high pressure builds from the southeast. Highs will soar to the mid-80s Thursday afternoon. Thursday will also be the beginning of a dry a quiet stretch with plenty of sunshine Thursday. Highs will continue to climb through the 80s by the end of the week.

Toasty summer-like weekend out ahead of us with highs soaring to the upper 80s to near 90° for spots! Should be dry and sunny through Monday with shower and storm chances increasing by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week!