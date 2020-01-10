Heavy rain arrives in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much of central Indiana is under a flood watch ahead of a weekend full of heavy rain.

On Friday morning, residents in central Indiana woke up to heavy rain and even water on roadways.

News 8 Brenna Donnelly was out monitoring road conditions Friday morning. She was seeing standing water, crashes, slide-offs and was hearing reports of hydroplaning.

That rain had Public Works crews working to get ahead of what could potentially cause some major problems on the roads.

“Any obstruction in a storm grate be that litter or even leaves or anything like that, that’s just one more way that the storm water sitting on the street won’t be able to drain,” said Ben Easley with the Department of Public Works (DPW).

Easley says crews have already inspected 100 specified “rain routes,” clearing about 650 drainage structures.

News 8’s Nina Criscuolo was in Hancock County keeping on an eye on the rain and any potential flooding issues.

She caught up with the Misty Moore, the Hancock County emergency management director, who talked about what citizens can do to stay safe during this expected extended period of heavy rain.

She advised residents to be prepared and stay aware of the situation and if they do have the potential for flooding in their area to obtain sandbags. Moore also reminded residents to not drive through high or standing way.